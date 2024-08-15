PGGM Investments Sells 3,307 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

PGGM Investments reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,292 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 82.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 11,343 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 209.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $24,866,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total transaction of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,110.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,365 shares of company stock worth $3,382,352 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $146.81. 264,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,517. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

