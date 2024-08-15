PGGM Investments Sells 3,163 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,163 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 526.7% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $14.50 on Wednesday, reaching $1,129.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,638. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,059.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.52.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.