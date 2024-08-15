PGGM Investments Sells 2,354 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 75 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total transaction of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,703 shares of company stock worth $26,615,855 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $472.21. The stock had a trading volume of 406,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,621. The company has a market capitalization of $121.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.39. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.83 and a 12-month high of $510.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.92 and a 200-day moving average of $441.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $505.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.91.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

