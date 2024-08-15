PGGM Investments Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in H&R Block by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,614,000 after buying an additional 758,827 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in H&R Block by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after buying an additional 79,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $82,605,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 817,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 35,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Stock Performance

NYSE HRB traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $57.55. The stock had a trading volume of 385,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,141. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 44,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $2,453,386.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,860,656.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

