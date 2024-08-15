PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 75,226 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 75,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,512,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RHP. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RHP. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $101.18. 134,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,001. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $122.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $157,956.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,839.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.78 per share, for a total transaction of $789,769.06. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 827,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,885,571.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

