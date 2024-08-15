PGGM Investments Purchases 389,853 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,498,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,853 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $137,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,010 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,107,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 351,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 175,347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $951,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 806,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $67.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $389.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.32%.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.87 per share, with a total value of $195,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,987.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on W. P. Carey from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.91.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

