PGGM Investments Purchases 28,626 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,626 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $181,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after buying an additional 928,273 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 7,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 723,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,834,000 after buying an additional 714,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,855,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.25.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,413 shares of company stock worth $6,931,096 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.84. 1,178,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,828. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $162.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.14.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 363.95%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

