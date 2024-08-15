PGGM Investments Purchases 1,266 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,134,418.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock worth $82,700,460. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.79. 2,843,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.75.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.73 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 23.04% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Carlyle Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

