PGGM Investments Purchases 12,396 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,396 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $48,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 6.9% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,402,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Public Storage by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.92.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.98. 607,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,990. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $322.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.