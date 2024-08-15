PGGM Investments Has $67.10 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,584 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 1.0% of PGGM Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Linde were worth $67,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 49.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.18.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $451.18. The company had a trading volume of 868,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,514. The company has a market cap of $215.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.02.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

