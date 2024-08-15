PGGM Investments Has $6.27 Million Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2,148.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 767.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after buying an additional 69,526 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 24.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

ATO stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $128.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $101.00 and a twelve month high of $132.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.