PGGM Investments Has $29.59 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,841 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Netflix were worth $29,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX traded up $13.66 on Wednesday, reaching $661.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,903,196. The stock has a market cap of $285.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $697.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.52 and its 200 day moving average is $620.22.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

