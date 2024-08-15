PGGM Investments Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $3.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.65. The stock had a trading volume of 23,470,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,744,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $196.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $47.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $118,745.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,908,923 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

