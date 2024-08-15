PGGM Investments Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $9,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 252.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 11,731 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 37,500.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $174.21. 1,503,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,865. The stock has a market cap of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.48. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.08 and a 1-year high of $185.43.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

