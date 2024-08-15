PGGM Investments Buys 1,766 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Centene were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Centene by 154.6% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

Centene Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $78.06. 915,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,739. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day moving average of $73.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.