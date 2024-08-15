PGGM Investments Boosts Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $18,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.29.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,726. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $332.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $593,213.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares in the company, valued at $27,447,862.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,243 shares of company stock worth $14,216,550. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.