PGGM Investments Acquires 640 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,005,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,538,000 after acquiring an additional 145,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5,858.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 646,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 636,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 185.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 316,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 205,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,071,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,958. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $210.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $196.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.64.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

