PGGM Investments Acquires 543 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Stryker were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rogco LP acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on SYK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $334.80. 340,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,311. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

