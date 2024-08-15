PGGM Investments Acquires 2,279 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $3.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $355.78. 249,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.06 and a one year high of $357.52. The company has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHW. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

