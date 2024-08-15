Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shares Down 0.9%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.60 and last traded at $28.61. Approximately 6,566,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 39,359,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.54.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,799.53%.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 16,817 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 67,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth $2,782,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

