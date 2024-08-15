Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.57.

PFGC opened at $72.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $70.35. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $78.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

