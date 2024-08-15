PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Sells $1,115,896.32 in Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $1,115,896.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,325,272.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.12. The stock had a trading volume of 252,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.15 and a 12 month high of $105.94.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $406.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 13.13%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFSI. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFSI

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.