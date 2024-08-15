Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Reaches $3.82 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $111.30 million and $3.82 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000931 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 111,283,950 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

