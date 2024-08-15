PATRIZIA Pty Ltd Purchases 3,582 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

PATRIZIA Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle accounts for 8.0% of PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,684,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,978. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.72 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.