Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Paramount Global from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.94.

Shares of PARA opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. Paramount Global has a one year low of $9.54 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Hampshire Trust grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

