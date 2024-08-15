Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Director Purchases $89,420.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.42 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,724 shares in the company, valued at $422,420.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.23. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.08 and a one year high of $96.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.31.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $123.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.74 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palomar

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 15.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Palomar by 29.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palomar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Palomar from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLMR

Palomar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.