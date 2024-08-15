Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $337.00 to $385.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $335.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.66.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $344.44. 246,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total transaction of $12,209,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,315 shares of company stock worth $118,696,590 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

