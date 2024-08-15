Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Sells $2,260,550.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,292,014.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

PLTR traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.99. 49,715,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,705,016. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 258.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $31.37.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 63.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,926,000 after buying an additional 3,038,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

