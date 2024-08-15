Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Purchases $16,212.00 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) Director Mark Froimson acquired 1,400 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.58 per share, with a total value of $16,212.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,473 shares in the company, valued at $167,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCRX. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacira BioSciences

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.