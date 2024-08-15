Ouster’s (OUST) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Westpark Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ouster from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of OUST opened at $7.87 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Ouster has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $355.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,816.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ouster news, Director Virginia Boulet purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 163,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,816.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Weinswig sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $28,239.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,380.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,168 shares of company stock valued at $184,264. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ouster by 667.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

