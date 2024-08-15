Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Otis Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years. Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

