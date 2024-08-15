Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.84. 1,096,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 3,298,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oscar Health from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $149,336.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,486,092.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oscar Health by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,071,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $4,117,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 195,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

