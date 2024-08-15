ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ORIC. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.17.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after purchasing an additional 915,175 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 629,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.
