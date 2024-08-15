ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROIV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

ROIV stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.36. 883,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,778,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 25.24 and a quick ratio of 25.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.24 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 3,484.86%. The company had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Roivant Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

