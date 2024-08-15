ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.39% of KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 339.3% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KMLM stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.16. 7,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,520. The firm has a market cap of $265.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.55. KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $32.99.

KFA Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

