ORG Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

FALN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.86. 94,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,637. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.49.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

