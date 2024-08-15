ORG Partners LLC Takes $693,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 56.1% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.77. 223,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,990. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.30. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.53 and a twelve month high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

