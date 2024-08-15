ORG Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.60. 88,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,691. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

