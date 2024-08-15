ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Legacy Trust grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 10,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 22.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.4% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 191,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,280,000 after buying an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $14.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $254.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,419. The company has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day moving average is $355.99. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.26.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

