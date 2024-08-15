ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 325,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,608,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EDOW traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 50,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,159. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.76 million, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $28.04 and a 12-month high of $35.20.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.