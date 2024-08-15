ORG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.53.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total transaction of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.9 %

ETN stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $301.10. 360,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,887. The firm has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $191.82 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

