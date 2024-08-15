ORG Partners LLC Makes New $97,000 Investment in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $163,937,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,802,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2,120.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,023,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932,320 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 33,255.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,667,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,737,000.

BINC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,117. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $52.95.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

