ORG Partners LLC Makes New $616,000 Investment in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:HAP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,631 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in VanEck Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 182,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in VanEck Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HAP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.92. 2,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,710. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.74. VanEck Natural Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $53.41.

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a consumption-based index of global hard asset firms. HAP was launched on Aug 29, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

