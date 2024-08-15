ORG Partners LLC Makes New $482,000 Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,395,000 after buying an additional 465,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,250,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after buying an additional 1,159,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 297,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,464,000 after buying an additional 37,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Ocampo sold 161,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total value of $16,578,083.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,328,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,972,952.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $531,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,523 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,536,193. Corporate insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $105.81. The company had a trading volume of 33,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 8.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 116.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.69. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.58 and a 1-year high of $118.76.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

