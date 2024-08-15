ORG Partners LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 704 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WM. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Waste Management by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after acquiring an additional 48,549 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $206.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,515. The company has a market capitalization of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,324,156.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,711,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

