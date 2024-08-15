ORG Partners LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 44,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $26.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,690 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.98.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.0466 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2024 index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January 1 and December 2, 2024. IBMM was launched on Mar 20, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.