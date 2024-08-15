ORG Partners LLC Invests $726,000 in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.92% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 1st quarter worth $510,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,157 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of -0.38.

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

