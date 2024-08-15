ORG Partners LLC Invests $142,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,231,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. 879,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191,601. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.57. The firm has a market cap of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

