ORG Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2,536.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,797 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 18,325 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.1% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 10,847 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 11,842 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.41. 1,716,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,495,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.93.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

