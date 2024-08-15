ORG Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4,291.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.66 and a 200 day moving average of $117.89. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

